Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,026,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,658,000 after buying an additional 808,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

