Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $101.38 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $162.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

