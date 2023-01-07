Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 29,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 8.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $12.15 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.