HI (HI) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $69.33 million and $789,649.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00234404 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02535881 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $890,722.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

