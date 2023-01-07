Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HKMPF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,400 ($16.87) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,033.33.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPF opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.