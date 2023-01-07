Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $134.29 million and $1.88 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 501,157,413 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

