Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Hub Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.47. 153,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,342. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

