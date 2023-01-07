iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.59

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$71.59 and traded as high as C$81.64. iA Financial shares last traded at C$81.20, with a volume of 164,984 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.1199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$73,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,371.90. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$73,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,371.90. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $466,702 over the last 90 days.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

