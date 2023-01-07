ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,172 ($14.12) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.34). 20,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 34,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($14.46).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £806.29 million and a PE ratio of 324.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,085.99.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 7.71%.
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.
