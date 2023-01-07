Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $775.50

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 775.50 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 886.50 ($10.68). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 880.50 ($10.61), with a volume of 305,292 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.47) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,379.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 826.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 776.68.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 752 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,045.44 ($2,464.39).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

