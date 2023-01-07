IndiGG 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,976.25 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $26,976.25 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

