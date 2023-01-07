IndiGG Trading Up 1.3% This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $33,559.73 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

