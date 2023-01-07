ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ING Groep by 112.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.9 %

ING stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

