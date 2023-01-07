Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Innodata has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

