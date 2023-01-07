Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Performance
NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Innodata has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.