Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Sells $892,000.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 22.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AAR

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

