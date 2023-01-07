Insider Selling: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 5,700 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$13,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,626.80.

Frank Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Frank Hallam sold 4,300 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$10,535.00.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:PTM traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$2.28. 56,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,149. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals ( TSE:PTM Get Rating ) (NYSE:PLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

