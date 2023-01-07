Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 4,525 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.17. 1,006,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,415. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

