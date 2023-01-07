Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CEO Sells $262,055.97 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,652 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

