Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 278,263 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Intel worth $109,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

