Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $9.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intevac Trading Up 2.6 %

IVAC opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,971,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,115,276.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

