Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $497.89.

Intuit Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $386.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $589.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,917,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

