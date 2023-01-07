Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 456,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 141,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 319,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

