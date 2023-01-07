Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 79,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 847.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 370,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,125,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.80. 54,659,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,185,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.