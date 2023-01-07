Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.