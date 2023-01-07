Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.25. 155,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.