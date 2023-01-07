Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.90

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $26.39. Ipsen shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 2,344 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ipsen from €84.00 ($89.36) to €86.00 ($91.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ipsen from €102.00 ($108.51) to €107.00 ($113.83) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

Ipsen Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Articles

