IPVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $28,552.80 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

