IPVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $28,552.80 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About IPVERSE
IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.
IPVERSE Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.
