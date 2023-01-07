IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 1.3%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 1,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123,470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

