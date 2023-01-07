iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

