iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

