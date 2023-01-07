iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $211,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,031.7% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

