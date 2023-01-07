iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $466,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $68.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

