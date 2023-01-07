iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 16,908.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 346,959 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,744,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 293,563 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,629,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 149,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 98,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $70.12.

