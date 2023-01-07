iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

