iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.44% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $112,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $213.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $262.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.