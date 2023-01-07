iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $297.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

