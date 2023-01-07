iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $137,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $149.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

