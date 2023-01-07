iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

