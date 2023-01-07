iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,556,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $363.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $547.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

