iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,169 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,066,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.