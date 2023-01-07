iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

IVE stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

