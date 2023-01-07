iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

