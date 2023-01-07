Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92). 856,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 808,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.80 ($0.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 105 ($1.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00.

Insider Transactions at Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £187,500 ($225,903.61). Insiders sold a total of 609,073 shares of company stock valued at $45,148,621 in the last ninety days.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

