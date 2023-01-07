Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €20.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.28) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($44.15) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

