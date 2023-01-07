Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

