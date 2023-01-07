John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

PDT stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

