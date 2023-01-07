Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

JNCE opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.89. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,610 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

