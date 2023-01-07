JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.48.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at C$61.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The company has a market cap of C$56.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is 117.64%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

