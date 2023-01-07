JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $28.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 31.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.