JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 213

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($2.81).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 243.60 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 974.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.13.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.